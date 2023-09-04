Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon's Secret To Glowing Skin In Unfiltered Snaps

Kriti Sanon is a beautiful actress in Bollywood. The actress recently revealed the secret to her glowing skin in her unfiltered snaps. Check out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Sep,2023 03:30:12
Kriti Sanon is basking in glory with her successful career in Bollywood. With her amazing acting skills and exquisite fashion taste,, the actress has won hearts. She is one of the most beautiful divas. Her flawless glow in pictures always makes us wonder about the secret to her clear and shiny skin. This time, the actress revealed the secret, taking to her Instagram story.

Revealing the secret to her flawless skin, Kriti Sanon shared a glowing picture on her Instagram account. In the image, the diva can be seen wearing a pop yellow outfit, which she styled without any accessories or makeup. But she left her hair open and let her mo makeup look grab our attention.

But wait, there is more! With the text in her story, she revealed the secret to her glowing skin, which is nothing but her brand HYPHEN moisturizer. “No makeup, No Filter, just the HYPHEN glow!”

HYPHEN is a skincare brand that the actress launched this year in collaboration with others. She revealed this big news on her 33rd birthday. In addition, her skincare brand has affordable, PETA-certified, and cruelty-free products to bring a change in life and improve it. Also, with different posts, the actress revealed every detail and agenda of the brand.

If you want to glow like Kriti Sanon, follow her skincare secret. Share your opinion in the comments box.

