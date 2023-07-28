Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’

Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon’s sister, showed impressive composure in the face of a negative comment targeting both sisters. The incident occurred after Nupur posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Kriti, which also celebrated the launch of Kriti’s new beauty brand, Hyphen. Screenshots of the touching post and subsequent interaction quickly circulated online.

In her heartfelt message to her sister, Nupur expressed deep pride and admiration for Kriti’s achievements and dedication to skincare. She fondly recalled the journey that led to the creation of Hyphen, showcasing the strong bond between the talented siblings.

Despite receiving love and well-wishes from numerous fans, one Instagram user decided to spread negativity by calling them “Flop sisters.” However, Nupur handled the situation with maturity and grace. Her simple yet impactful reply showed her resilience to criticism, as she pointed out that the person was still following them.

Check out what happened here:

Soon it got viral on Reddit, and fans couldn’t stop but praise Nupur for her composed response, focusing on celebrating Kriti’s birthday and her new business venture. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a positive and supportive attitude online. Nupur’s actions set an inspiring example for their admirers, promoting a culture of kindness and respect in the virtual world.

