Learn the art of gym ball from Kriti Sanon, watch video

Kriti Sanon is known for her dedication to fitness, and her latest workout routine includes playing with a gym ball to improve her balance and stability. Scroll below to check video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 12:49:22
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is known for her dedication to fitness, and her latest workout routine includes playing with a gym ball to improve her balance and stability. The talented actress has embraced the challenge of incorporating the gym ball into her fitness regimen, showcasing her commitment to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

Playing with a gym ball is an excellent way to engage the core muscles and enhance balance. By incorporating this unique and unstable surface into her workouts, Kriti is not only strengthening her core but also improving her overall stability. The constant adjustments required to maintain balance on the gym ball activate smaller stabilizing muscles, leading to increased strength and coordination.

Kriti Sanon works out with gym ball

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories to share a video straight from her gym studio. The actress can be seen decked up in a stylish sports bra and shorts. The actress shows off stunning balancing moves in the video, giving us nothing but pure workout goals. The video shows how resilient and strong Sanon is when it comes to fitness.

Check out below-

Incorporating gym ball exercises

Working out with a gym ball offers a multitude of benefits, including improved balance, stability, and core strength. The unstable surface of the ball engages the deep core muscles, leading to better posture and reduced back pain. Additionally, using a gym ball enhances muscle activation, targeting smaller stabilizing muscles for improved strength and coordination. It also promotes flexibility and range of motion while aiding in correcting posture. The versatility of the gym ball allows for a wide range of exercises, making it suitable for various workout routines. Furthermore, the low-impact nature of the ball makes it a gentle option for individuals with joint issues. By incorporating a gym ball into your workouts, you can enhance your fitness level and enjoy the many benefits it has to offer.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

