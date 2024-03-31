Movies | Celebrities

Malaika Arora and Shanaya Kapoor are fashionistas of Bollywood. The divas graced their look in a mini dress with a blazer, so let's find out whose style is steal-worthy.

Mini dress trends keep changing, and the mini dress with the blazer sets a new trend. Our Bollywood divas, Malaika Arora, and Shanaya Kapoor, are fashion icons known for their impeccable style and trendsetting looks. From red-carpet events to casual outings, they effortlessly captivate their fashion choices, inspiring countless fans. They graced their looks in a mini dress paired with a blazer. It will be interesting to analyze whose style is perfect and steal-worthy.

Malaika Arora’s Mini Dress With Blazer Look

The charming Malaika wore a black mini dress featuring intricate sequin craft all over the drape, adding a traditional touch. The actress opted for a stunning black blazer embellished with beautiful red threadwork, sequins, and beads, creating a wow appearance. She looked sexy with the bohemian chic choker necklace.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Mini Dress With Blazer Look

Redefining the mini dress style, Shanaya opts for a dark blue one-shoulder mini dress featuring a cut-out pattern around the stomach area. The ruched pattern looks attractive. She pairs her look with an icy blue chic blazer and rocks her appearance. With her simple makeup and statement earrings, she looks wow.

Comparing Malaika and Shanaya, it is difficult to take any one name as both of them did a great job styling their look. Just the difference is Malaika’s look is more about traditional touch while Shanaya’s look in contemporary classic.

Which one did you like so much that you want to steal? Please share your thoughts in the comments.