Malavika Mohanan flaunts curvaceous midriff and abs in yoga outfit, we love it

Check out how Malavika Mohanan is flaunting her curvaceous midriff and fit waistline in a stunning yoga outfit

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most talented and appreciated actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she performs from her end goes viral. The diva has been nothing less than a stunner of a performer in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, she’s also expanding her wings in B-Town. She takes her fitness game very seriously and well, that’s why, come what may, no matter how busy she is in her personal schedule, she always takes out time for fitness.

Check out how Malavika Mohanan is flaunting her fitness game like a queen:

The best and most appreciated aspect about Malavika Mohanan has to be the fact that she doesn’t really shy away from showing her fitness and swag game to her fans on social media. Well, this time, in order to raise the heat and oomph quotient, Malavika Mohanan dropped stunning and absolutely sizzling snaps of herself in a black sports bra and yoga trousers and well, we are truly loving it and how. Well, do you want to check it out and understand the same better? See below folks –

Work Front:

Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in Yudhra movie alongside Raghav Juyal and other talented actors and the movie will be produced by Excel Entertainment. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com