Malavika Mohanan Horns ‘Christmas’ Vibes In Red Shimmery Dress, Take A Look

Malavika Mohanan is making hearts flutter with her latest look. Ditching the desi girl charm, Malavika, this time shows her glamorous side in a hot red dress. Her charm and appearance in this look have ablaze the internet, and we couldn’t stop gushing. Let’s take a closer look below.

Malavika Mohanan’s Hot Red Look

In the latest photoshoot, Malavika Mohanan goes bold and glamorous as she dons a hot red dress from the Itrh clothing brand. The red dress has a jaw-dropping low neckline, and Malavika wore the dress, making a cross sign with the slipped sleeves. This pattern accentuates her bust and beautiful shoulders. The red dress hugs Malavika’s body in a way that increases the sensuality bar. With the all-red shimmery look, the actress looks ready for Christmas.

However, Malavika opts for long golden embellished earrings to add an extra dose of sophistication. She left her hair open with mid-part. The smokey winged eye makeup, rosy blush cheeks, and nude red lips increase the hotness quotient. Throughout the photos, Malavika poses in a jaw-dropping moment, making us fall for her.

Sharing these photos, Malavika Mohanan, in the caption, wrote, “Feeling the Christmas spirit 🎄♥️.” The way Malavika Mohanan looks into the camera, it seems the actress is looking at us, and we feel lost in her mesmerising eyes.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s Christmas ready red look? Drop your views in the comments.