Malavika Mohanan Looks Stunning In Green Lehenga Choli With Jhumkas, Photos Go Viral

The beautiful South diva Malavika Mohanan never fails to impress with her wardrobe choices. Whether it be slaying in the sass of western outfits or mesmerizing us with her divine ethnicity, Malavika knows how to pull off every avatar with grace and style. Today, she is serving the perfect festive fashion in lehenga choli. Her stunning photos are going viral on the internet.

Malavika Mohanan In Lehenga Choli

Absolutely gorgeous! Malavika Mohanan blooms in the green lehenga choli, serving beautiful festive fashion from Punit Balan shelves. The low neckline green printed slip blouse defined her beautiful upper body part. Paired with a matching lehenga skirt with tie-knot details, completed her alluring appearance. With the contrasting red dupatta makes it look attractive. Though simple, she looks nothing less than a princess.

That’s not all! Malavika brings the desi charm with the gold and motif embellished jhumkas. And her beautiful wrist is adorned with bangles. The perfectly shaped bold eyeliner, dewy cheeks, and nude lips elevate her enchanting looks. Not to forget to mention the magic of that small bindi on her forehead.

In the viral photos, Malavika stuns fans with her traditional charm. With her beautiful smile, she left fans gushing over her gorgeousness. She is a queen of hearts in this beautiful lehenga choli.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s stunning look in lehenga choli? Let us know.