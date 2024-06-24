Malavika Mohanan Shares Throwback Pictures, Recalls Thrilling Vacation Memories

Malavika Mohanan, known for her debut in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds, gained praise for her role. Besides being a talented actress, she is an active social media who keeps her fans entertained through her regular posts, sharing details about her new look or professional work. The actress glimpses of her weekend vibes in the new photos, recalling the vacation memories. Take a look at the photos below-

Malavika Mohanan’s Vacation Pictures-

Taking to Instagram post, Malavika Mohanan shares stunning pictures from her recent trip as she enjoys her weekend vibes. With these throwback photos, the diva recalls vacation memories. In the photo, the actress opts for a casual chic look in a black strappy, deep U-neckline, bust fitted bralette, which pairs with her high-waist polka dots prints mini flared skirt. She finishes off his look with a middle-partition straight hairstyle and pairs her look with black-shaded sunglasses, a pink sling heart-shaped bag, and pairs with white shoes.

In the photo, Malavika Mohanan poses candidly with a vibrant Trishaw with green and white flower plants as she flaunts a bright smile. Next, the actress poses with her BFF in a candid pose. In the further picture, Malavika Mohanan is caught candidly with her friend in a club. The actress shares a delicious Taiyaki with a fish shape. Lastly, Malavika Mohanan posts a quirky expression picture of her friend with a poured-out tongue.

Malavika Mohanan shared a post and wrote, “Throwback to a fun day with my naughtier half. Sigh, life would be so dull without girlfriends, no?”

