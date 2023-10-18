Maldives Babe! Pooja Hegde twins with ‘healing ocean’ in blue bikini set, watch video

Maldives, babe! Pooja Hegde is turning the crystal-clear waters into her personal runway as she twins with the ‘healing ocean’ in a stunning blue bikini set. In a delightful video that’s causing quite a splash on social media, our tropical diva can be seen gracefully navigating the turquoise waters. With an infectious smile that’s as bright as the Maldivian sun, she playfully captions the video, “Choppy waters.” Pooja is clearly riding the waves of joy during her island getaway.

Pooja Hegde has been soaking up the sun and sea in the picturesque Maldives for the past few days, leaving her fans absolutely mesmerized. Her social media posts from this tropical paradise have been like ripples in the ocean of internet trends. But, like all good things, this vacation too shall come to an end. Soon after her return to India, Pooja will dive back into her busy schedule, resuming shooting for the much-anticipated Housefull 5 and a brand-new movie alongside heartthrob Shahid Kapoor.

Hegde’s last film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” showcased her talent alongside stars like Salman Khan, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others. With her irresistible charm and captivating on-screen presence, she’s clearly making waves not just in the ocean but also in the world of Indian cinema.

About Maldives

The Maldives – where every shade of blue seems to have a personal invitation to the color party. This tropical paradise is like a Crayola box brought to life, where the ocean flaunts its spectrum of blues, from turquoise to indigo, and the white sandy beaches provide the perfect canvas for your dreams of the ultimate sun-soaked escape. It’s a place where flip-flops are considered high fashion, and the biggest decision of the day is whether to sip your coconut water from a straw or straight from the fruit. In the Maldives, life’s a beach, and we’re all just lucky castaways on this endless reel of paradise.