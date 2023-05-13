ADVERTISEMENT
Manicure To Partying: Here's How Shruti Haasan Spends Her Day

Shruti Haasan loves travelling and exploring new things in the world. In her latest Instagram story, check out how she spends her day in London, from doing manicures to partying

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 May,2023 20:46:52
South superstar Shruti Haasan has always thrilled her fans with her regular updates on her Instagram account. Earlier, the actress landed in London and enjoyed her time in the sunny weather in the city. Her lifestyle and personality fascinate the audience. In the latest Instagram stories, find out how she spends her day in the town.

Shruti Haasan’s Day In London

Luck, the actress, shared a series of stories on her profile and let her fans know how she spends her day in London. As she said in her report, her day started on a lazy yet excited note. “Lazy but excited to head out confusion stretch.” After that, she had some self-care time, getting her manicure done along with her pet. “Getting my nails done with this cutie for company.”

Later she did some heavy gym exercises that kept her active the whole day. And had some fresh bathing time and gave her skin a healthy moisturiser treat. She even mentioned, “Acrylics after seven years.” However, the London weather made her face resemble a camel butt hole. At the end of the day, she had a fantastic time partying in Indian style in London. “Partying In London Looks Like,” she wrote in her story.

