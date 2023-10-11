Manik Papneja talks about his big-screen debut with Rajshri Productions' film Dono

Young actor Manik Papneja who has made his debut on the big screen with Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer film Dono, is happy and elated with the experience he has bagged from the film.

Says Manik, “It feels good. I am confident the film is good and I am looking forward to its reception. I have been receiving a good response. People are happy to see me on the big screen and love my part too.”

The actor who has been part of projects like Made In Heaven, Loop Lapeta, Kaun Banega Shikharwati, Baked etc, talks about why he chose this role and film for his big screen debut. “I liked the role and was really moved by Avnish Barjatiya’s passion for the film when he narrated it to me. That is why I decided to do this role.”

“Sooraj Barjatya sir is just the kindest soul. He had good things to say about me when we were shooting. He asked me to always be true to what I am doing and not be polluted by what I think works, rather just be honest and that will work,” adds Manik.

On the market of the OTT being accepting to today’s youngsters, the actor avers, “Yes, It has created opportunities. There are enough stories to tell and thats a good thing. OTT has made it possible to tell all kinds of stories, big or small. We are not limited to what we think works for a theatrical release of a film.”

Dono, the romantic film directed by debutant Avnish S Barjatya, son of Sooraj R. Barjatya, is produced by Rajshri Productions and Jio Cinema. The film stars Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon.

Best of luck, Manik!!