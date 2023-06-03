ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Disha Patani’s special friend, pics inside

Disha Patani recently captured hearts with an enchanting picture shared on her Instagram stories. The snapshot depicted Disha engaged in a heartfelt interaction with an elephant, gently touching its magnificent giant legs

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jun,2023 08:57:42
Disha Patani recently captured hearts with an enchanting picture shared on her Instagram stories. The snapshot depicted Disha engaged in a heartfelt interaction with an elephant, gently touching its magnificent giant legs. The image beautifully portrays the profound bond and unconditional love that exists between humans and animals.

It serves as a gentle reminder of the interconnectedness of all living beings and the immense capacity for compassion that resides within us. Such moments not only showcase the beauty of these encounters but also inspire a sense of harmony and respect for the natural world. Disha’s picture radiates warmth and authenticity, evoking a deep appreciation for the wonders of nature and the extraordinary connections we can forge with its remarkable creatures.

Disha Patani’s post

In the picture, we can see Disha’s hands placed on the elephant’s giant leg. The hand is adorned with beautiful rings and jewels. The actress wore a stylish full-sleeved black t-shirt.

Work Front

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” and garnered praise for her portrayal of Priyanka Jha, the love interest of the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, Disha has impressed audiences with her performances in films like “Baaghi 2,” where she played a strong-willed character, and “Malang,” where she portrayed a complex and intriguing role.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

