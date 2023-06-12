Meet Shraddha Kapoor, The 'Jhalli' Of Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor is a constant muse in the entertainment business. Her simplicity and antics have always grabbed attention. Her personality is such that everyone wants to be like her. The actress got a new haircut recently and has been seen flaunting it at several places. In her latest post, she is proving her ‘Jhalipan’ with her moody Sunday. Let’s check out.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress took to her Instagram and shared some pictures. In the caption, she asked her fans what’s their Sunday mood. In contrast, her’s is jhalii. “What’s your Sunday mood???

Mine is Jhalli.”

She shared the snaps wearing her beautiful yellow colour printed night suit. Her messy hairstyle and cute expressions looked attractive. She had a fun time with her dog. The duo looked heart-melting in the photo. Her Sunday also has some healthy time with the almonds. At the same time, the Wholesome homemade dal, rice, and veggies with salads are just perfect.

In contrast, Shraddha is also a nature lover and spends time with them. From the fresh green guava to the beautiful flowers, everything looked dreamy and scenic. It was a perfect day. And undoubtedly, everyone wants to spend this type of Sunday in their lives. Shraddha Kapoor is a vibe, and her lifestyle makes one feel like having such that. Her fun antic always attracts attention.

