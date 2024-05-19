Mirror Selfie: Nora Fatehi Looks Stylish In Comfy Co-rd Set

Nora Fatehi is known for her dance moves and acting skills. However, she has an obsession with mirror selfies that often delight her fans. Her social media platform, Instagram, is filled with these stylish snapshots, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Apart from that, Nora’s chic outfits range from casual streetwear to glamorous evening gowns, highlighting her versatility and keen fashion sense. Her mirror selfies not only capture her beauty but also her trendy, sophisticated style. Yet again, she pulls off a comfy and chic vibe in co-ord in her latest photos.

Nora Fatehi’s Cool And Comfy Co-ord Set

To rock her summer vibe, Nora opted for something comfy and cool that can be relaxing to wear in the scorching summer. And if you are wondering what today’s vibe is, let us reveal that with her comfy co-ord set, the actress serves as inspiration to pull off a party look.

In the latest photo, Nora can be seen wearing a light brown tune top paired with a green printed jacket with matching shorts, giving her cool vibes. But wait, that’s not all! With her fashion sense, the diva is stealing our attention. She opted for an open hairstyle, adding a touch of free-spirited vibe. With minimal makeup and bold lips, she creates oh-so-wow moments.

Nora opted for a pair of black glasses, a brown handbag, and high heels to complete her summer party look. With her chic style, she posed in the mirror selfie, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure.