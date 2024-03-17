Modern Muse: Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Bold Statement In A Stunning Blue Blazer Dress

Janhvi Kapoor is a lovely Indian actress who works in the Bollywood Industry. She has quickly established herself as one of Bollywood’s brightest rising stars. She continues to captivate audiences with her talent, charisma, and dedication to her skill, and she is well-positioned for a successful future. The diva’s fashion sense never ceases to amaze us. Her amazing style consistently takes center stage, setting the fashion standard. Her wardrobe contains stunning pieces that will attract you, such as her most recent Western outfits. The diva, again, appeared stunningly in a blue blazer dress, have a look below.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Blue Blazer Dress Appearance-

In her recent post, the actress opted for a classy look as she donned a blue blazer dress. The actress opted for a dark navy blue lapel collar, green tassel work embellished on the one-side shoulder full sleeves, midriff matching belt with attached tasseled work, and two pockets featuring a blazer dress. The outfit is from Anamika Khanna. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, messy, wavy hairstyle. The actress applied heavy base makeup with shimmery highlighted eyeshadow, eyeliner, Kajal kohl, brown shimmery cheeks, and peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver and white layered necklace, diamond ear studs, and rings paired with black knee-length boots. She flaunts her hot-toned physique in the pictures and shares close-up pictures showing her amazing makeover look.

