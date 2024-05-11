Monochrome Magic: Mouni Roy & Parineeti Chopra Slay In Black-and-white Vintage Vibe

Monochrome lights cast a timeless aura, invoking nostalgia and elegance. With photo magic, they weave stories of bygone eras or modern mystique, capturing moments in a timeless dance of light and shadow. Recently, the Bollywood beauties Mouni Roy and Parineeti Chopra showcased their charm in the magic of monochromatic light. It will be interesting to see how creatively the divas spread their magic in the black-and-white photos.

Mouni Roy’s Monochrome Magic

In the new photos on her Instagram, Mouni Roy steals our attention with her simplicity. The actress can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress that defines her jaw-dropping figure. However, it was her black winged eyeliner accentuating her beautiful eyes that caught our attention, making hearts skip a beat. In the black-and-white light, the actress shines through her simplicity, while her edgy jawline, magical eye, and stunning figure look super gorgeous.

Parineeti Chopra’s Monochrome Magic

In contrast, Parineeti Chopra shows her un-seen avatar in a photoshoot. The diva dons a furry black jacket. The actress left the jacket falling on her shoulder, creating a mesmerizing glimpse. With the messy hairstyle, she looks oh-so-breathtaking. The shiny makeup and smokey eyes complement her look. However, the actress showcased her stunning legs wearing high heels. In the backdrop of the old vehicle, she creates a masterpiece. And her edgy look is grabbing our attention, leaving us spellbound.