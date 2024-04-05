Movies | Celebrities

Raashi Khanna, a stunning beauty, channeled her inner beauty in the latest images wearing a black-and-white asymmetric dress. See her amazing pictures below.

Raashi Khanna, the stunning South actress, confidently makes a fashion comeback with her captivating beauty in the latest photoshoot. The Yodha actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, never fails to turn heads wherever she goes. Today, she stands out in a black and white asymmetric dress, a testament to her fearless style. Let’s decode her breathtaking beauty.

Raashii Khanna’s Black And White Asymmetric Dress-

In the breathtaking pictures, the actress steals the spotlight in a black and white asymmetric hemline dress, a unique design that sets her apart. She donned a white collar paired with a black kimono sleeve on one side and a cloud full sleeve on the other. The flared midi-length dress is generously pleated and has a structured waist. This dress blends beautiful design with luxury comfort, making you the centre of attention wherever you go. The outfit is from Corpora Studio, and it costs Rs. 8,300.

She fashioned her hair in sleek, bouncy waves for a sophisticated look. The actress opted for soft makeup with winged eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheekbones, and red matte lips, adding a subtle flick for a classic touch. She complemented her look with white and silver earrings, a gold ring, and bangles paired with black stilettos, giving her ensemble a perfect finish.

Did you like Raashii’s latest Western appearance? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.