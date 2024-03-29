Movies | Celebrities

Check out Mouni Roy shared a video of herself as she appeared in a white top and black pants. Take a look below.

Mouni Roy is one of the original fashionistas in town. There is no doubt that the actress has an outstanding sense of style, which she has consistently demonstrated wherever she goes. Regarding fashion, she inspires admiration with her daring and bold choices.

Her collection, which includes beautiful dresses and fashionable drapes, combines sophistication and contemporary flair. Her new appearance is no exception. The actress has captivated us with her hot style. This time, she shared a video of flaunting her new casual avatar in a white top and black pants; take a look below.

Mouni Roy’s White Top And Black Pants Appearance-

The stunning diva looked amazing in a white top and black pants and shared a video on Instagram. The actress donned a white round neckline, half-sleeves, plain top tucked in the high-waisted with white lined border flared shirt pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for brown-shaded makeup with eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal kohl, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond earrings and paired with black stilettos. In the video, she shows her stylish casual appearance with dashing postures in natural light.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s latest casual appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.