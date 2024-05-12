Mr And Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Retro Style In A Black-and-white Skirt With Cute Shimmery Crop Top

Janhvi Kapoor is now quite busy promoting her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actress has been making headlines for her promotional glam. Yesterday, she grabbed attention with her red bodycon dress, which has balls on her backside, adding a touch of contemporary style. Her unique way of promoting the film became the talk of the town. Yet again, she captured attention with her new look in a retro-inspired style, wearing a skirt and crop top.

Janhvi donned a black and white striped flared skirt for the latest promotional look, which looked super cool. She paired her look with a cute shimmery pink crop top with the number 6 written on it, which hints that her Jersey number in the film might be 6. However, fans are confused because Mahi is also known as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose Jersey number is 7. Well, the secret will be revealed when the film is released.

Jahnvi rocked her look with simplicity, styling her look with a simple ponytail. The heart-shaped earrings look beautiful and suit her ensemble. Her rosy eyes, cheeks, and lips complement her appearance. She flaunts her figure in the skirt top, grabbing our attention. However, in the caption, she revealed, “Saitama is Mera Mahu aur aapka?” Well, who is Saitama? Maybe the character played by Rajkumar Rao?