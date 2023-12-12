Mrunal Thakur channels her inner white swan in classic lehenga set

Mrunal Thakur recently set the style bar soaring by donning a breathtaking Mishru lehenga. The white floral pattern adorning her lehenga skirt – it was a fashion fairytale come to life! The square-necked corset top, sleeveless and chic, complemented the lehenga with seamless elegance. Mrunal’s toned form was nothing short of a masterpiece, beautifully highlighted by this ensemble that screamed nothing but grace.

Choker Charisma: Jewels That Complete the Tale

But wait, the fashion story doesn’t end there! Mrunal Thakur, being the style maven that she is, picked out a choker necklace from the jewelry store that played the perfect supporting role to her outfit. It wasn’t just an accessory; it was the exclamation point at the end of a fashionable sentence. The choker added that extra oomph, turning her look from stunning to absolutely show-stopping.

Makeup Magic: Brow Perfection, Mauve Lips, and Rosy Cheeks!

Mrunal’s makeup was a work of art in itself. Her perfectly arched brows framed her eyes precisely, while mascara-coated lashes revealed the drama. Mauve lips and rosy cheeks added a touch of playfulness to the overall stylish look. It was a makeup masterpiece that danced in harmony with the enchanting lehenga, creating a visual symphony of colours and elegance.

Curls for the Win: The Perfect Hair Finale!

To put the cherry on top of her already fabulous OOTD, Mrunal Thakur sported subtle curls in her hair. The playful curls added a touch of whimsy to the ensemble, balancing out the structured elegance of the lehenga and corset top. It was a perfect hair finale that whispered, “I’m here to slay, and I’m doing it with flair!”

Beyond the Lehenga: Mrunal Thakur in the Limelight

While she’s conquering the fashion scene, Mrunal Thakur continues to dazzle on the big screen. Recently seen in “Hi Nanna” opposite Natural Star Nani, she’s not just ruling the red carpet but also leaving her mark in the world of cinema. Get ready for more Mrunal magic as she takes on the role of the female lead alongside Vijay Devarakonda in the upcoming Telugu movie “Family Star.”

In a world where fashion meets cinema, Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady, both on and off the screen. Her recent Mishru lehenga escapade? Nothing short of a fashion blockbuster!