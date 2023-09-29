Movies | Celebrities

Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch

Recently, Mrunal Thakur shared that she ditched the idea of swimming to do Pilates, but now it has resulted in jelly legs. Check out the video below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Sep,2023 20:00:19
Inside Mrunal Thakur’s Sporty Day

Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming Idea

Take Time Off To Do Pilates But Results In Shivery Legs

With her acting prowess, the powerhouse of talent, Mrunal Thakur won hearts. She began her journey as a side actress in a TV show and then moved to make it big in Bollywood with her debut film, Love Sonia. However, with her South debut, Sita Ramam garnered fame and love from the audience and critics. Other than that, the diva loves to engage with her fans on her social media handle, and yet again, she gives insight from her personal life. Let’s check out what is happening today.

Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming

The 31-year-old Mrunal took to her Instagram handle and shared the video of herself expressing her wish to go swimming. She says, “Should I say or not, or should I leave? Okay, I will say, actually, I so want to go swimming, but the thing is, tomorrow I have a shoot, so I can’t ruin my hair; then what do I do? Let it be.”

Some Pilate Time

After she ditched the idea of swimming, Mrunal thought of burning some calories with Pilates. However, her experience practicing Pilates made her feel like her soul was leaving her body. In the video, she said, “After ditching the idea of swimming, I came for pilates, and now I feel like my soul is leaving my body.” And now her legs have become jelly legs. In the video, she can be seen whining, and her legs are shivering.

So, did you enjoy Mrunal Thakur’s workout day? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

