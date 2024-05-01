Mrunal Thakur Goes Glamorous In Golden Embroidered Silk Saree & Butterfly Neckline Blouse

Mrunal Thakur, the mesmerizing beauty of Bollywood town, knows to make headlines with her charm and allure. Whether gracing her look in a simple anarkali or embroidered saree, she has the ability to transform her look into a masterpiece effortlessly. In her recent photos, the Family Man actress turned glamourous in an embellished silk saree, and it’s hard to resist her magical aura.

Creating her own rule book, Mrunal paired her greenish golden silk saree with an intricately crafted butterfly neckline showcasing her dripping bustline. The small work all over the blouse adds an extra dose of glamour, while the similar embellishments around the border of the saree create a compelling appearance. In her bold avatar, the actress raised the glamour quotient.

But wait, that’s not all! To create a wow moment, Mrunal adorns her look with a mid-part bun. Small green emerald earrings, beautiful bangles, and rings give her a royalty touch. The smokey eye makeup, red cheeks, and glossy nude lips make her look nothing short of breathtaking. In striking moments, Mrunal showcases her magical charm in a glamorous appearance. With her magical appearance, the actress has left fans swooning. She is known to impress with her traditional look every time.

Did you like Mrunal Thakur’s glamorous look in a silk saree? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.