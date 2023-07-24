ADVERTISEMENT
Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics

Mrunal Thakur is a heartthrob diva in the Bollywood industry. The actress is flaunting her shimmer and shine in the latest pictures. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 01:15:52
Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836384

The gorgeous Mrunal Thakur never leaves a chance to captivate her fans. Be it her fashion or acting skills, and there is nothing the audience is not liking about the diva. She has ruled over hearts with her style. Her new shimmer and shine avatar is a must-check.

Mrunal Thakur’s Shimmer And Shine Style

The diva shared new pictures; the actress wore a black bralette top, high-waist pants, and a blazer. She added a shimmer to her style with a shimmery net. Her pantsuit look is different and unique. She made her style shine more with her sleek hairstyle, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and shimmery eye shadow rounded her look. A pair of diamond earrings accessorized her look.

The actress flaunted her picturesque style throughout the striking poses. In the pictures, she posed, flaunting her bossy vibes. Her expressions and style have always amazed her fans.

Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836379

Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836380

Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836381

Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836382

Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836383

Sita Ramam started her journey from the small screen. She made her debut in Bollywood with Love Sonia and slowly became a renowned star. Her performance in the South film Sita Ramam became the breakthrough path in her career. You can also slay bossy and classy style in a pantsuit at events, parties, and functions.

Did you like Mrunal Thakur’s shimmer and shine pantsuit style in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

