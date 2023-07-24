Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics

The gorgeous Mrunal Thakur never leaves a chance to captivate her fans. Be it her fashion or acting skills, and there is nothing the audience is not liking about the diva. She has ruled over hearts with her style. Her new shimmer and shine avatar is a must-check.

Mrunal Thakur’s Shimmer And Shine Style

The diva shared new pictures; the actress wore a black bralette top, high-waist pants, and a blazer. She added a shimmer to her style with a shimmery net. Her pantsuit look is different and unique. She made her style shine more with her sleek hairstyle, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and shimmery eye shadow rounded her look. A pair of diamond earrings accessorized her look.

The actress flaunted her picturesque style throughout the striking poses. In the pictures, she posed, flaunting her bossy vibes. Her expressions and style have always amazed her fans.

Sita Ramam started her journey from the small screen. She made her debut in Bollywood with Love Sonia and slowly became a renowned star. Her performance in the South film Sita Ramam became the breakthrough path in her career. You can also slay bossy and classy style in a pantsuit at events, parties, and functions.

