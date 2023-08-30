Movies | Celebrities

Mrunal Thakur is redefining elegance in beige blazer and blue bralette, see pics

Mrunal Thakur, the epitome of style and elegance, has once again left the fashion world in awe with her recent sartorial masterpiece. She redefined fashion with her choice of a long beige blazer jacket that screamed sophistication and class.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Aug,2023 00:05:53
Mrunal Thakur, the epitome of style and elegance, has once again left the fashion world in awe with her recent sartorial masterpiece. She redefined fashion with her choice of a long beige blazer jacket that screamed sophistication and class. But wait, the fashion saga doesn’t end there; she took it up a notch by pairing it with a sheer blue plunging neck bralette, proving that she knows how to blend power and allure effortlessly.

With her sleek, celebrity-style pulled-back hairdo, Mrunal was a vision of grace. It’s as if she whispered to the wind, “I’m here to slay.” Her makeup was nothing short of a work of art, featuring a shimmery blue eyeshadow look that could rival a starry night and lips dipped in a shade of pink that radiated charm.

And let’s not forget the finishing touch – those white heels that added the perfect amount of flair to her ensemble. Mrunal Thakur took boss fashion to the next level, serving nothing but sheer fashion goals with every step she took.

Have a look-

Mrunal Thakur is redefining elegance in beige blazer and blue bralette, see pics 846669

Mrunal Thakur is redefining elegance in beige blazer and blue bralette, see pics 846670

Mrunal Thakur is redefining elegance in beige blazer and blue bralette, see pics 846671

Mrunal Thakur is redefining elegance in beige blazer and blue bralette, see pics 846672

Mrunal Thakur is redefining elegance in beige blazer and blue bralette, see pics 846673

She’s not just an actress; she’s a style icon, and her fashion choices continue to inspire and captivate. With her incredible talent and her knack for turning every outfit into a masterpiece, Mrunal Thakur is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and entertainment.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

