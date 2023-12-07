Mrunal Thakur pens special note of gratitude ahead of Hi Nanna’s release, read

As the much-anticipated release of the film ‘Hi Nanna’ draws near, actress Mrunal Thakur took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude and excitement. Sharing memories from the sets, Thakur reflected on the forthcoming release, stating, “We’re just a day away from the release of ‘Hi Nanna,’ and oh my God…there are bazillion emotions I’m going through right now.” She went on to convey her eagerness to share this “magical film” with the world, highlighting the abundance of love, laughter, and cuteness in the movie, giving credit to co-star Myra Kiara Khanna.

Thakur extended her thanks to the entire #HiNannaFamily, including lead actor Nani, Shourya, Myra Kiara Khanna, and others, for creating a memorable experience on set. Expressing her anticipation for the audience’s reception, she mentioned, “We have waited for this day for too long now, and I can’t wait for you all to watch it and love it as much as I do.”

Check out:

‘Hi Nanna’ features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, accompanied by Baby Kiara Khanna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, and Viraj Ashwin in supporting roles.

About Hi Nanna

The film’s narrative revolves around Viraj, a Mumbai-based fashion photographer, and his six-year-old daughter Mahi, who harbors a curiosity about her mother. The plot takes a turn when Mahi crosses paths with Yashna, leading to a deepening friendship. As the story unfolds, Mahi and Yashna’s insistence prompts Viraj to reveal the untold story of Mahi’s mother. The film delicately explores Viraj’s past and Yashna’s emotions, forming the crux of the narrative. ‘Hi Nanna’ promises to be a heartwarming tale of love, disclosure, and the intricacies of relationships.