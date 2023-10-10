Movies | Celebrities

Mrunal Thakur Says 'I Love You' To A Handsome Boy; Read To Know Why

Mrunal Thakur says 'I Love You' to a dashing young boy!! You need to check here to know why she said so, and who he is. Read here for the full report.

10 Oct,2023
Mrunal Thakur the talented youngster who has risen to fame with her Bollywood projects Love Sonia, Super 30, Jersey, Toofaan, Dhamaka etc, is a hot property!! She is in demand for being cast in the biggest of banners for films!! Mrunal surely, is making inroads into Bollywood and is getting noticed too for her prolific work. This actress navigated to films after being part of the TV fraternity, working closely on shows Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Arjun etc. Well, Mrunal is active on social media, and her fans look for every possible update coming from the rising star. Well, they were shocked to see Mrunal posing with a dashing young boy, in fact saying ‘I Love You’ to him!!

The very first glimpse at this picture will give everyone a shocked reaction. It has Mrunal posing with a young boy, and saying I Love You. However, as a second look, we understand that he is her brother and Mrunal is celebrating his birthday in style.

I LOVE YOU NA 🌻💕🦋🎈

Happy 19th my baby!

There were fans too posing a worried and confused look in replies. However, soon, things were clear as it was confirmed that Mrunal was wishing her brother on his 19th birthday!!

You can take a look at pictures here.

Mrunal Thakur Says 'I Love You' To A Handsome Boy; Read To Know Why 860117

Mrunal Thakur Says 'I Love You' To A Handsome Boy; Read To Know Why 860118

Mrunal Thakur Says 'I Love You' To A Handsome Boy; Read To Know Why 860119

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all relaxed now!! A reply to the post too ask all to relax, as he is just his brother!!

