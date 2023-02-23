Celebrities follow the perfected technique of fashion! The glam industry operates on the principle of survival of the fittest, thus it is imperative that performers always look their best. When it comes to the aspect of appearance, actors and actresses put forth their best effort to have their vivacious aura displayed in public. Today’s focus is on Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, two lovely young damsels dressed in pink.

Actress Mrunal Thakur, well known for her role in Sita Ramam, is a rising star in the business. The diva chose a pink cape gown with an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline. In the outfit, she sparkled and appeared wonderful. We adored the actress’ appearance. She appeared to be a sweet princess.

She displayed her attire and gave off a gorgeous look. The diva donned lovely matching pink earrings and kept her accessories to a minimum. Superb design work went into the gown, and the lovely neckline enhanced her good looks.

The dress has a lovely pleated pattern on it. The elegant starlet gave off serious princess vibes while rocking the gown, and she is a diva. The diva had her hair in a messy bun, which enhanced her attractive appearance. The killer sarcastic poses made us fall in love with her.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde appeared on the red carpet in a flowy blush pink outfit that was appropriate for just about any entrance. At its core, glamorous, but nevertheless subtle and joyous at the same time. The off-shoulder tulle sleeves, corseted bodice, and black rose accent on the side make the high-low tulle gown the classic princess dress. She wears black slingback heels with a bow. Pooja Hegde is the undeniable modern-day princess in the making on the red carpet thanks to her delicate drop earrings, icy makeup, and charming, feminine dress.

Pooja Hegde may choose gentle summer colors for her red carpet entrances, but you can be sure that she will make a dramatic impression from the minute she enters to the moment she exits.