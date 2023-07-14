ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Nani 30 is now ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal Thakur drops first-look poster

Mrunal Thakur created a buzz on social media by sharing the vibrant poster of her highly anticipated movie, "Hi Nanna." Excitement filled the air as Mrunal unveiled a glimpse into the enchanting world of the film through her Instagram post

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Jul,2023 02:05:34
Nani 30 is now ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal Thakur drops first-look poster 833403

Actress Mrunal Thakur created a buzz on social media by sharing the vibrant poster of her highly anticipated movie, “Hi Nanna.” Excitement filled the air as Mrunal unveiled a glimpse into the enchanting world of the film through her Instagram post. The poster itself exudes a sense of warmth and tenderness, hinting at the heartwarming story that lies ahead.

In her caption, Mrunal expressed her elation and announced that the long wait was finally over. She couldn’t contain her enthusiasm as she invited her followers to journey into this adorable little universe portrayed in “Hi Nanna.” The anticipation is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the touching tale unfold on the big screen.

Here take a look-

Nani 30 is now ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal Thakur drops first-look poster 833400

The movie stars the charismatic Natural Star, Nani, in a pivotal role, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Directed by Shourya and produced by Hesham Abdul Wahab, “Hi Nanna” promises to deliver a captivating narrative filled with emotion and relatable moments. With an ensemble of talented actors, including Sanu John Varughese, Praveen Antony, and Mohan CVM, among others, the film boasts a strong lineup.

Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to immersing themselves in the world of “Hi Nanna,” which is sure to leave an unforgettable mark with its heartfelt story and memorable characters. The film is produced in association with Vyra Entertainments. It carries the backing of renowned production house T-Series, making it a highly anticipated release from both a creative and commercial perspective.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nani 30 Update: First-look poster to release on July 13th 832924
Nani 30 Update: First-look poster to release on July 13th
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are all set to hit the floors for VD13, deets inside 832111
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are all set to hit the floors for VD13, deets inside
A day in Mrunal Thakur’s life, see pics 827738
A day in Mrunal Thakur’s life, see pics
Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia pull hilarity ahead of Lust Stories 2 release, watch 820688
Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia pull hilarity ahead of Lust Stories 2 release, watch
Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress? 818358
Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress?
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and team celebrate beginning of #VD13, check out 815856
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and team celebrate beginning of #VD13, check out
Latest Stories
Shruti Haasan Exudes Chic Glam In Bohemian Multicolour Mini Dress 833311
Shruti Haasan Exudes Chic Glam In Bohemian Multicolour Mini Dress
Los Angeles Diaries: Hina Khan Goes Uber Chic In Casuals 833329
Los Angeles Diaries: Hina Khan Goes Uber Chic In Casuals
It’s official! AR Rahman to join forces with Ram Charan for RC 16 833350
It’s official! AR Rahman to join forces with Ram Charan for RC 16
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports 833684
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports
Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham 833682
Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham
Breaking: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph join forces for new project 833677
Breaking: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph join forces for new project
Read Latest News