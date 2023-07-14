Nani 30 is now ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal Thakur drops first-look poster

Actress Mrunal Thakur created a buzz on social media by sharing the vibrant poster of her highly anticipated movie, “Hi Nanna.” Excitement filled the air as Mrunal unveiled a glimpse into the enchanting world of the film through her Instagram post. The poster itself exudes a sense of warmth and tenderness, hinting at the heartwarming story that lies ahead.

In her caption, Mrunal expressed her elation and announced that the long wait was finally over. She couldn’t contain her enthusiasm as she invited her followers to journey into this adorable little universe portrayed in “Hi Nanna.” The anticipation is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the touching tale unfold on the big screen.

Here take a look-

The movie stars the charismatic Natural Star, Nani, in a pivotal role, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Directed by Shourya and produced by Hesham Abdul Wahab, “Hi Nanna” promises to deliver a captivating narrative filled with emotion and relatable moments. With an ensemble of talented actors, including Sanu John Varughese, Praveen Antony, and Mohan CVM, among others, the film boasts a strong lineup.

Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to immersing themselves in the world of “Hi Nanna,” which is sure to leave an unforgettable mark with its heartfelt story and memorable characters. The film is produced in association with Vyra Entertainments. It carries the backing of renowned production house T-Series, making it a highly anticipated release from both a creative and commercial perspective.