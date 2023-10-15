Movies | Celebrities

Navratri Dress Code For Women: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas’ crop top lehengas to steal

Our favourite celebrities, Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel, and Nivetha Thomas, are leading the way with their fashionable take on Navratri dressing. They've traded in the classic chaniya choli for trendy crop top lehengas that are not only a nod to tradition but also a sartorial delight.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Oct,2023 14:15:21
Navratri Dress Code For Women: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas’ crop top lehengas to steal 861586
Credit: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas Instagram

As the festive season of Navratri dawns upon us, it’s time to dust off those vibrant, twirl-worthy lehengas and embrace the dance of colours, culture, and tradition. But why settle for the same old traditional attire when you can put a chic and contemporary spin on it? Our favourite celebrities, Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel, and Nivetha Thomas, are leading the way with their fashionable take on Navratri dressing. They’ve traded in the classic chaniya choli for trendy crop top lehengas that are not only a nod to tradition but also a sartorial delight. So, if you’re ready to steal some Navratri fashion inspiration, join us as we delve into the world of these stylish stars and their head-turning festive looks.

Shruti Haasan’s Coffee-Chic Elegance

Shruti Haasan proved that Navratri fashion can be both traditional and contemporary. Dressed in a rich coffee-brown crop top with plunging embroidery, she brought a tantalizing twist to her Navratri look. The blouse, adorned with intricate details, complemented her transparent mesh lehenga in a shimmering champagne-gold hue. What set this outfit apart were the horizontal lace and patterned stripes that added a royal touch to her ensemble. Shruti accessorized with a gold-plated linked necklace, unique rings, and tiny hoop earrings. But the showstopper? Her little gold lip ring, which exuded subtle elegance. Minimal on the makeup, she let her outfit do the talking, though her luscious pink lipstick and dazzling gold eyeshadow couldn’t escape notice.

Navratri Dress Code For Women: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas’ crop top lehengas to steal 861587

Navratri Dress Code For Women: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas’ crop top lehengas to steal 861588

Anu Emmanuel’s Beige Extravaganza

Anu Emmanuel was all about opulence in her Navratri attire. She donned a heavily embellished beige lehenga choli, adorned with intricate detailing that added a touch of glamour to her look. The crop top featured a scooped neckline and was elegantly matched with a beautiful beige dupatta. With sleek, straight hair and dewy eyes, she gave off an effortlessly regal vibe. Nude pink lips were the finishing touch to her enchanting ensemble. Anu certainly proved that Navratri dressing can be a celebration of style and tradition.

Navratri Dress Code For Women: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas’ crop top lehengas to steal 861590

Nivetha Thomas’s Navy Blue Blast

Nivetha Thomas, on the other hand, chose to dazzle in a navy blue embroidered lehenga crop top. Her top had a chic cold shoulder design with silver borders, while the voluminous ghera of the skirt added a dash of drama to her outfit. She completed her look with sleek straight hair, a minimal makeup palette, and a gorgeous mesh dupatta that elevated her Navratri style game. Nivetha’s ensemble embodied the perfect blend of tradition and trend, showcasing that Navratri celebrations are an opportunity to embrace fashion with flair.

Navratri Dress Code For Women: Shruti Haasan, Anu Emmanuel & Nivetha Thomas’ crop top lehengas to steal 861589

In the world of Navratri fashion, these three leading ladies have certainly set the bar high. From Shruti’s coffee-chic elegance to Anu’s beige extravaganza and Nivetha’s navy blue delight, these outfits are an inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement during the festival. So, go ahead, steal their style, and dance your way through Navratri with panache and grace!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859721
Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’
Shruti Haasan Sets New Cardio Goals To Make Herself Fit, Check Out 855894
Shruti Haasan Sets New Cardio Goals To Make Herself Fit, Check Out
Shruti Haasan And Hansika Motwani Up Glam In Black Gown With Statement Earrings, Take Cues 855648
Shruti Haasan And Hansika Motwani Up Glam In Black Gown With Statement Earrings, Take Cues
3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices 810550
3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices
Shruti Haasan Looks OG Goth Girl In Black Saree, Low Neck Blouse Design, And Shimmery Jacket With Oxidised Accessories 854011
Shruti Haasan Looks OG Goth Girl In Black Saree, Low Neck Blouse Design, And Shimmery Jacket With Oxidised Accessories
Shruti Haasan Embraces 'Gothic' Vibes In Stylish Black One-shoulder Gown With Sparkling Accessories 852423
Shruti Haasan Embraces ‘Gothic’ Vibes In Stylish Black One-shoulder Gown With Sparkling Accessories

Latest Stories

Who Is Jasmin Bhasin's First Love, Find Out? 861604
Who Is Jasmin Bhasin’s First Love, Find Out?
Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace 861522
Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace
Inside Pranita Subhash And Nithya Menen's Quirky Vibes 861514
Inside Pranita Subhash And Nithya Menen’s Quirky Vibes
Miraculous Tribute to Motherhood: Kartik Krishnamurthy's 'Maa Meri Maa' Brings Judge Neeti Mohan to Tears! 861596
Miraculous Tribute to Motherhood: Kartik Krishnamurthy’s ‘Maa Meri Maa’ Brings Judge Neeti Mohan to Tears!
Regal Affair! Anupama Parameswaran is divine vision in purple saree and gold jewellery 861487
Regal Affair! Anupama Parameswaran is divine vision in purple saree and gold jewellery
LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway 861554
LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway
Read Latest News