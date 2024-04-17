Movies | Celebrities

Nayanthara Stuns In Sheer Silver Saree, Elevates Style With Polki Choker And Studs

Nayanthara is a queen of grace. In her latest appearance, the actress impressed fans with her sophisticated look, donning a sheer saree. Check out her full look below.

The gorgeous Nayanthara has made hearts flutter with her new pictures, embracing a traditional look. The Jawan actress is one of the fashionistas in the town. With her sense of style, the diva often turns heads, whether in desi or videshi andaz. However, she left fans spellbound in the latest pictures, draped in a mesmerizing silver saree. Let’s dive into her full look.

Nayanthara’s Elegant Look

In the new snapshots, Nayanthara can be seen embracing ethnicity in a silver sheer saree featuring artistic striped details, blending timeless charm with contemporary styles. She pairs her look with a matching round-neck sleeveless blouse, creating a monotone look.

But wait, that’s not all! The Jawan actress ditches too much to add, but her masterpiece choice of polki pearl choker necklace with matching stud earrings gives her an oh-so-breathtaking appearance. Her hair tied in a simple bun, minimal smokey eye makeup, red cheeks, and nude lips complement her modern royal charm. The small red bindi on her forehead looks stunning.

The way Nayanthara looked into the camera, it seemed she was staring at us, making us shy. Her simplicity and elegance can be seen clearly throughout the photos, leaving us mesmerized. This new look is a must-try for fashion enthusiasts.

Are you, too, loving Nayanthara’s new look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

