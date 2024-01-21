Cuteness Overloaded: Nayanthara Enjoys Weekend With Her Little Son

The South superstar Nayanthara has been in the headlines for negative reasons lately due to her film Annapoorni’s story, which allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus. However, the actress apologised for the same. And it seems things are getting better as the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute photo with her son amidst this fuming debate on social media.

Nayanthara’s Cute Photo With Her Son

The gorgeous Nayanthara drops a super cute photo with her little son. In the shared image, the actress can be seen holding her little prince on her shoulder, and it seems she is out for a walk with him. Nayanthara has two sons; however, in the picture, she is posing with one of them. Nayanthara wore a black polka dots t-shirt, and her son twinned with her in a black t-shirt with blue pants.

The little one tries to take his figure in his mouth and wonders about something. The huge eyes and small face give a cuteness-overloaded vibe. Sharing this photo, Nayanthara, in the caption, wrote, “All of god’s grace in one tiny face.”

Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan in June 2022, and after a few months, the couple welcomed their twin sons in September 2022, named Uyir and Ulag.

