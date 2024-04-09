Movies | Celebrities

The South actress shared photos on her Instagram, unveiling the before and after glimpse of her dream office. Check out the photos below

The Jawan actress Nayanthara was away from social media earlier, but since she has logged in, the actress has been sharing every update with her fans. Now, the actress shared a couple of photos showcasing the before and after glimpses of her office. Not only that, but the actress also penned a heartfelt note while sharing this.

In the first image, Nayanthara seems to be discussing with her friends in front of the room. The actress was seen wearing a white loose kurta with matching bottoms and her messy bun completed her look. While others in the background continued their work in the black and white snapshots.

In the other click, Nayanthara was seen inside the room where construction was going on. However, lastly she dropped a wide angle glimpse of her office in the night light and it seems the office is all ready as the actress revealed in her caption.

In the long paragraph, Nayanthara said, “The magical journey of a vision to it’sits creation, crafting our dream office. Sooo much love to this gem @nikhitaareddy for always doing the impossible and literally making this dream come true in 30 days! You are just the best it was truly an unforgettable n the most joyful experience making this space together

Big hug to your team at @the_storeycollective for making sure everything was done to perfection!”

