[Photos] Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan perform puja in new home together

Celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wowed fans by sharing glimpses of a special moment – a puja performed at their new home. The Instagram post, uploaded by Nayanthara, showcased the couple engaged in a spiritual ceremony. Vignesh Shivan was seen holding a picture of Lord Ganesh, walking behind Nayanthara, who gracefully carried a Diya. Accompanying the images was a caption by Nayanthara, urging belief in the potent forces of love, God, and goodness. The couple’s fans promptly flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing joy for their new abode.

In the professional realm, Nayanthara, who was last seen in “Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food,” is currently immersed in a diverse slate of ten projects at different stages of development. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan recently launched his latest directorial venture, “Love Insurance Corporation,” featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. The film’s launch ceremony took place just a few days ago, adding another feather to Vignesh’s directorial cap.

Check out below-

The couple’s journey into their new home and their professional pursuits demonstrate a harmonious blend of personal and career milestones. As they embark on this new chapter in their lives, fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding of both Nayanthara’s versatile projects and Vignesh Shivan’s directorial endeavours.

Nayanthara and Vigensh’ traditional look

Nayanthara looked absolutely dreamy in her vermillion red saree that she teamed with black sleeveless blouse. The actress completed the look with her pulled back hairbun with golden highlights. She completed the look with her sleek eyebrows, kohled eyes and nude pink lips. Vignesh Shivan on the other hand can be seen in a gorgeous yellow kurta. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous together.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “How beautiful you look that in 35+age just unbelievable”

Another wrote, “you guys are my future manifestation (am not talking about fame or money) its about believing growing and supporting… u guys color positivity with your every picture… may god bless you abundantly.”