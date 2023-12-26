A Look Into Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Holy And Jolly Christmas

If Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s latest Instagram photos won’t make you awe, then what will? Taking to their Instagram handle, the adorable couple shared a glimpse of their holy and jolly Christmas celebration with their sweet little family. The cute moments captured through the lens are going viral on the internet.

Inside Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Christmas Celebration

Sharing these photos, Nayanthara and Vignesh wished their fans a Merry Christmas to their fans and captioned it, “Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love & prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive.”

In the bunch of cute photos, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen posing with their twin bundle of joys, Uyir and Ulag. This cute little family follows the Christmas theme, dressed in red and white outfits, creating a wholesome appearance. Playing with each other and posing, all these pictures are pure bliss. Not only that, the couple also posed with Vignesh Shivan’s mother, and we couldn’t get enough of this adorable little family. The smiles on their faces show how happy they are, and indeed, it is a Merry Christmas.

Did you like Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s Christmas celebration? Drop your views in the comments box.