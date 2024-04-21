Movies | Celebrities

Perfect Couple: Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Deck In Traditional Attire, Shares Romantic Moments

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make this Sunday special by sharing an adorable couple photos decked in traditional attire. Check out the viral photos now.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Drop everything and head straight to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram handles for an exclusive look at their latest photos. And no, it’s not another glimpse of the babies. This time, the couple has shared some truly romantic moments, dressed in their traditional best. Prepare to be captivated by their love.

Nayanthara and Vignesh treated her fans with a series of photos on their personal handles. These photos went viral in no time and have become the town’s talk. In the shared images, the Jawan actress can be seen gracing her look in a beautiful lavender saree paired with a simple blouse. She looked wow, styling her timeless elegance with a white gajra bun, smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, nude peach lips, small jhumkas, and a masterpiece layered necklace, creating oh-so-pretty visuals.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan was a traditional South Indian man in a white shirt with lungi. In the candid snapshots, the couples posed close to each other, serving couple goals. With their beautiful chemistry and romance in front of the camera, they perfectly match the title ‘Perfect Couple’. From holding hands, launching together, and enjoying each others’ presence, these pictures are making hearts melt.

Throughout the series of photos, they show their unbreakable bond and chemistry that screams attention. They look so cute together.

What’s your take on this? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

