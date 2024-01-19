Nayanthara finally breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, pens an apology note

Renowned actor Nayanthara issued a public apology in response to the controversy surrounding her film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.’ The film faced allegations of hurting religious sentiments, resulting in an FIR and its removal from the OTT platform Netflix.

Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara expressed regret, stating that her team did not intend to offend anyone and that they were apologetic for any unintentional hurt caused. The FIR against the film claimed that certain scenes disrespected Lord Ram and promoted ‘love jihad.’

Nayanthara clarified in her post, “In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform.” The actor emphasized her belief in God and her frequent visits to temples, highlighting that hurting sentiments was not her intention.

She extended heartfelt apologies to those affected, emphasizing that the film’s purpose was to uplift and inspire rather than cause distress. Nayanthara reflected on her two-decade-long journey in the film industry, expressing her dedication to spreading positivity and fostering learning among audiences.

This public apology from Nayanthara addresses the concerns raised against the film, aiming to mend any unintended offense caused by ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.’