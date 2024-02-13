Nayanthara Goes All Smiles With Team, Shares Adorable BTS Video

The gorgeous South diva Nayanthara was earlier not using social media handles. However, she surprised her fans in 2023 as she created a private account and treated her fans with insights into her personal and professional lives. In contrast, The actress is very bubbly and has a happy personality. She brings joy to the set with her infectious laughter and playful camaraderie. Behind the scenes, her fun interactions with the team create a vibrant atmosphere, showcasing a delightful bond during filming. The actress shows her quirky side in her latest dump with her team members.

On Sunday, Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring herself with her team members. This behind-the-scenes video clip has all the entertainment that one should not miss. With Nayanthara’s communication, it seems the whole team was struggling to fit in one camera; however, in the end, everyone just adjusted themselves for some super fun pictures, which makes it clear that the actress is very chill on set and indulges herself in fun banter with the team.

After many struggles, there were some super adorable clicks showcasing Nayanthara in her candid moments. Not only that but the whole team was involved in a laughter session in the process of getting a good picture. With these photographs, one can see the pure bliss the actress enjoys. Sharing this clip, the actress, in her caption, wrote, “The shoot was easier than getting this bunch in a frame.”

