Neetu Kapoor drops pictures from her birthday fam-jam, Alia Bhatt reacts

Neetu Kapoor, the ever-charming veteran actress, delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from her birthday fam-jam. Scroll down beneath to check on the picture.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jul,2023 18:19:45
Neetu Kapoor, the ever-charming veteran actress, delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from her birthday fam-jam. Despite Alia Bhatt, her daughter-in-law, being unable to join the celebration, she made her presence felt by showering love in the comments section. Neetu Kapoor took to social media to unveil the unseen pictures, capturing precious moments of the cherished day. In her heartfelt caption, she expressed how much she missed Alia, fondly mentioned her granddaughter Raha too and extending her love to her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and granddaughter Samara Sahni.

The family’s close bond shines through in these snapshots, creating a wave of warmth and nostalgia among fans. It’s a testament to the strong bond they share, even when physically apart. Neetu Kapoor’s birthday fam-jam serves as a beautiful reminder of love, togetherness, and the joy of celebrating special moments with loved ones.

Neetu Kapoor shares unseen pics

In the picture, we can see Neetu Kapoor sitting in the middle, looking all grand in red pantsuit. We also can see Ranbir Kapoor in the picture alongside the family.

Sharing the pictures, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Beautiful cherished day ❤️😍 missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii”

Alia Bhatt said, “I love you” alongside white heart emoji. Soni Razdan, her mother wrote, “Happy Birthday have a wonderful day ! Loads of love”

Fans’ reactions

One wrote, “@aliaabhatt we want fam re union ❤️❤️. We miss too see all family together @aliaabhatt @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @samarasahnii @brat.man ❤️”

