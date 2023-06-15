ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt goes vibrant in crochet multicoloured top

Alia Bhatt, embarks on an exciting new adventure in Hollywood! With her upcoming debut in the much-anticipated spy thriller, Heart of Stone, backed by Netflix and Skydance, Alia is all set to take the world by storm.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 20:00:03
Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt goes vibrant in crochet multicoloured top

Bollywood’s sweetheart, Alia Bhatt, embarks on an exciting new adventure in Hollywood! With her upcoming debut in the much-anticipated spy thriller, Heart of Stone, backed by Netflix and Skydance, Alia is all set to take the world by storm. The charming actress couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared adorable pictures on Instagram, radiating pure joy and love.

Alia stuns in the vibrant colourful couture

In one click, she effortlessly captured the essence of her vibrant personality, proving that her heart is anything but stone. As she embarks on her journey to the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Alia’s infectious enthusiasm promises an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

She teamed the crochet multicoloured crop top with high-waisted denim jeans. The actress sharing the picture wrote, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo” Alia was earlier papped at the airport as she headed for the event.

Here take a look-

Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt goes vibrant in crochet multicoloured top 815923

Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt goes vibrant in crochet multicoloured top 815925

Alongside the talented duo of Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, under the masterful direction of Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is poised to be an electrifying spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting Alia’s unforgettable Hollywood debut.

Are you crushing on Gangubai already? Simple and sweet, that she is, we are all awed with her beauty. Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside
Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside
A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage
A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage
“I can’t believe she’s a mother…when I had worked with her, she was 21” Shahid Kapoor on Shaandaar co-star Alia Bhatt
“I can’t believe she’s a mother…when I had worked with her, she was 21” Shahid Kapoor on Shaandaar co-star Alia Bhatt
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria all get hailed for ‘good looks’ by Dharma Productions, check out
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria all get hailed for ‘good looks’ by Dharma Productions, check out
Alia Bhatt in pink floral suit and no-makeup is delight to witness
Alia Bhatt in pink floral suit and no-makeup is delight to witness
When Alia Bhatt was dismissed by Imtiaz Ali for Ranbir-Deepika starrer ‘Tamasha’ for being ‘too young’
When Alia Bhatt was dismissed by Imtiaz Ali for Ranbir-Deepika starrer ‘Tamasha’ for being ‘too young’
Latest Stories
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Twin For Airport Look; User Says ‘Attitude To Aise Dikha Raha Hai Jaise..’
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Twin For Airport Look; User Says ‘Attitude To Aise Dikha Raha Hai Jaise..’
Hina Khan Feels Worn Out; Know Why?
Hina Khan Feels Worn Out; Know Why?
Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out
Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out
Shraddha Arya’s Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets
Shraddha Arya’s Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lip Kiss To Social Media Sensation Avneet Kaur Disgusts Netizens
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lip Kiss To Social Media Sensation Avneet Kaur Disgusts Netizens
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Read Latest News