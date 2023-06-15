Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt goes vibrant in crochet multicoloured top

Bollywood’s sweetheart, Alia Bhatt, embarks on an exciting new adventure in Hollywood! With her upcoming debut in the much-anticipated spy thriller, Heart of Stone, backed by Netflix and Skydance, Alia is all set to take the world by storm. The charming actress couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared adorable pictures on Instagram, radiating pure joy and love.

Alia stuns in the vibrant colourful couture

In one click, she effortlessly captured the essence of her vibrant personality, proving that her heart is anything but stone. As she embarks on her journey to the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Alia’s infectious enthusiasm promises an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

She teamed the crochet multicoloured crop top with high-waisted denim jeans. The actress sharing the picture wrote, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo” Alia was earlier papped at the airport as she headed for the event.

Alongside the talented duo of Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, under the masterful direction of Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is poised to be an electrifying spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting Alia’s unforgettable Hollywood debut.

