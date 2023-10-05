Movies | Celebrities

New lovebirds in town? Shraddha Kapoor is dating Tu Jhooti Main Makkar writer Rahul Mody [Reports]

Shraddha Kapoor's journey through the world of Bollywood has always been accompanied by sagas of her love life. Initially, during her Aashiqui days, speculations were rife about her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Oct,2023 19:35:25
  • Story Outline:
  • Shraddha Kapoor’s rumored romance with Rahul Mody creates buzz.
  • Past speculation linked her to Aditya Roy Kapur and Rohan Shreshtha.
  • Details are elusive as Shraddha and Rahul keep quiet, leaving fans curious about their new love story.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor seems to have found new love on the horizon. The talented actress, who has been at the center of numerous dating rumours in the past, has now reportedly caught the attention of fans and media alike with her alleged romance with Rahul Mody, co-writer of the popular show “Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.”

Later, she was linked with celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshtha. Now, if sources close to Filmfare are to be believed, Shraddha has taken a new step in the realm of love by getting involved with Rahul Mody.

New lovebirds in town? Shraddha Kapoor is dating Tu Jhooti Main Makkar writer Rahul Mody [Reports] 858659

New lovebirds in town? Shraddha Kapoor is dating Tu Jhooti Main Makkar writer Rahul Mody [Reports] 858660

Although details about this rumoured romance remain shrouded in mystery, the buzz surrounding their alleged relationship is undeniable. Both Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have remained tight-lipped and unavailable for comments, leaving fans and the media eagerly awaiting further developments in this intriguing love story. As the spotlight continues to shine on these new lovebirds in town, the world of Bollywood romance takes yet another captivating turn.

About Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

“Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar” unfolds as a rollercoaster ride of emotions and antics in the intricate world of romantic relationships. At its core, the plot revolves around the unexpected clash between a self-proclaimed ‘player’ and a fierce, independent woman who firmly believes that love is nothing short of a battle of wits. As these two charismatic individuals engage in a delightful game of emotional chess, madness ensues, leading to a series of comical, heartwarming, and often unpredictable moments that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With humor, charm, and a dash of romance, the series explores the complexities of modern love, reminding us all that in the game of the heart, it’s not always about winning but finding the perfect partner who can match your every move.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

