Nick Jonas Shares Million Dollar Family Photos With Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie, See Here

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Malti Marie have spent a beautiful time together for the past few months as desi girl Priyanka has been attending Jonas Brothers concerts across the US and Canada. And now the adorable family photos of Nick and his small family are going viral on the internet.

Nick Jonas Adorable Family Photos

On Saturday evening, Nick Jonas took to his social media handle and shared adorable photos from his recent concert as he spent some beautiful moments with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie.

What made us awestruck was when Nick Jonas held his little princess Malti in his arms. The father-daughter duo shares adorable moments as they join their heads. In the other click, this small family is caught in a candid shot as Priyanka holds Malti in her arms while daddy Nick Jonas plays with his little bundle of joy.

The most adorable scene is when little Malti Marie all ears when her father, Nick Jonas, performs on stage. Sharing these photos, Nick Jonas captioned, “Bring your family to work day.” These adorable family snaps have left the viewers awestruck, and they couldn’t resist commenting.

A user named Anushka Purohit wrote, ” I cannot thu thu thu thu for no Nazar.” While the second said, “Love your beautiful fam!! These photos, moments are so precious.”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments.