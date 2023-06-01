Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani's sensuality game backless outfits (pics and footage inside)

Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi, two Bollywood sensations, have once again dazzled their fans with their impeccable fashion choices, specifically their stunning backless ensembles. Both actresses have proven time and again that they possess an innate sense of style and elegance. Disha Patani exuded grace and sensuality in her backless attire, showcasing her toned physique and capturing the attention of onlookers. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi effortlessly combined glamour and allure with her choice of a backless outfit, making a bold fashion statement

Nora Fatehi prompts grandiose in her designer wear

The Dilbar queen took to her Instagram handle to share a reel. We can see her all stunning as she got adorned in the Victorian metallic gown. The gown, adorned in a captivating combination of silver and black, showcased a corseted embellished bodice that perfectly accentuated her figure. The ensemble gracefully trailed into a fine pleated tulle black bottom, adding an element of elegance to the look. Nora complemented the ensemble with a textured retro hairbun, adding a touch of vintage charm to her appearance. Keeping her makeup subtle, she enhanced her natural beauty, allowing the gown to take center stage. Completing the ensemble, Nora donned a pair of gloves, exuding sophistication and grace.

Disha Patani looks bossy in her black backless

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where we can see her sitting on the chair that has her name on it. She flaunted her toned back, as she decked up in a stylish black adorn. The diva completed the look with her long braided hairstyle and minimal makeup look. She decked it up with sleek silver chain and minimal makeup. She posed with a victory sign. Have a look below-