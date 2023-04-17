Nora Fatehi is one of the most admired and sensuous divas in the Hindi film fraternity. The actress has been doing a good work in the Indian entertainment industry for many years. However, it was after 2018 that her career took off to a new and positive direction. The song ‘Dilbar’ from the John Abraham movie ‘Satyameva Jayate’ completely changed the equation for her at a professional stage and well, that’s why, ever since then, she’s grown immensely and how. With every new project that she undertakes for herself, Nora Fatehi keeps growing as a professional artiste and how. Nora Fatehi isn’t just slaying as an actress. She is also bringing her A game in music videos, and reality shows as a judge.

Check out how Nora Fatehi is giving us a glimpse of her rehearsal diaries:

Whenever Nora Fatehi gets going with her dance moves ladies and gentlemen, it is nothing less than a pleasure to watch her perform on the big stage. The fact that she takes her rehearsals very seriously is the biggest reason why she’s so successful as a dancer and performing artiste today. Well, once again, on her Instagram story, she gave us a glimpse of the same. We see Nora Fatehi kill it with swag in her latest video where she’s decked up in an all-black suit. The avatar is a killer one and it is all about ‘black cat’ vibes. Want to see and understand better? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate this look of Nora Fatehi in terms of hotness and swag? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com