Nora Fatehi is all about Glam and sparkles in this custom catsuit, see pics

Nora Fatehi looks all regal in her Falguni Shane Peacock custom catsuit, check out pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 07:45:56
Nora Fatehi is all about Glam and sparkles in this custom catsuit, see pics

Nora Fatehi keeps her fashion on point. The actress has never failed to astound us with her fashion lookbooks over the years. However, it’s just not her high-octane fashion decks but also how she amused us with her electrifying dance performances on the screen. Here, scroll down beneath to check on her most iconic look in Falguni Shane Peacock’s catsuit.

Nora Fatehi in Falguni Shane Peacock’s Catsuit

The catsuit came in sparkles everywhere. She completed the look with a pair of gorgeous silver stilettos. The actress teamed it up with a feathered hem and ruched shrug in hot pink to give the outfit a colour splash. She completed the look with dewy smokey eyes and pink fuschia lip tint. Check out below-

The category is Glam 🔥” and added, “Last nights stage outfit for my performance at @fifaworldcup Fan Fest!”

About Falguni Shane Peacock

Falguni Shane Peacock is a renowned Indian fashion designer duo, consisting of husband-and-wife team Falguni and Shane Peacock. The duo founded their eponymous label in 2002, and since then, they have been at the forefront of Indian fashion, creating unique and innovative designs that have been lauded by fashion connoisseurs across the globe.

Known for their bold and daring aesthetic, Falguni Shane Peacock’s designs are a fusion of traditional Indian textiles and contemporary Western silhouettes. Their creations have been worn by several Bollywood celebrities and international stars, including Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga, among others.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

