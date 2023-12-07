Nora Fatehi Is Dreamy Barbie In Pink Fur Outfit

Nora Fatehi is one of the fashionistas of Bollywood who never ceases to capture attention with her bold and statement appearances. Adding to the list, this time, Nora shows her soft side in the baby pink fur Outfit. Let’s have a closer look.

Nora Fatehi’s Dreamy Barbie Look

Taking to her Instagram, Nora Fatehi drops a video of herself embracing her beauty in a pink attire. The diva wore a beautiful pink fur Outfit from the shelves of the famous Falguni Shane Peacock. With the visuals, the outfit looks strapless, followed by a furry dress. The mini dress decked in fur details looks dreamy while the pink color gives her Barbie charm. Nora looks nothing short of a beauty in this avatar.

Nora has the knack of pulling off every style effortlessly, so she did this one, too. The actress opts for golden hoop earrings, giving her a sparkling touch. Her high bun with the wavy flicks complements her beauty in the Barbie glam. With the spring bracelet from Bulgari, the Suku Suku dancer made us fall for her.

In the video, Nora can be seen embracing her style in the striking poses. The actress showcases her ‘aadaye’ and makes us mesmerized. Her beautiful smile is the best thing to witness mid-day.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s pink look? Drop your views in the comments box below.’