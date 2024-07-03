Nora Fatehi Looks Regal In Beige Bridal Lehenga Set, Check Out Photos!

Nora is enjoying the success of her new song, ‘Nora.’ Nora Fatehi, recognized for her fashion choices, always captivates hearts with her charm. Her fashion is all about daring styles, dangerous fits, and enticing hues, resulting in a masterpiece. Nora recently raised the fashion bar high with a shining yet classy look in a beige bridal ethnic fit. Let’s get into her complete glam.

Nora Fatehi’s Glam Beige Lehenga Photos-

Absolutely breathtaking! Nora Fatehi has the ability to bring any appearance to perfection. The diva chooses a beige bridal lehenga from the Sawan Gandhi clothing line. The V-neckline, sleeveless, studded with crystals, mirror work blouse, and a high waist flared floor-length lehenga highlights her jaw-dropping midriff and draws us in. She looks like a queen in this matching color net dupatta with rich cutwork border accents. Nora Fatehi looks divine in this lovely pink hue. The outfit costs Rs. 398,000.

Nora Fatehi’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

For hair, Nora Fatehi styles her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. For makeup, this time, she focuses on enhancing her features with soft makeup with light brown eyelids, black eyeliner, fluttery lashes, shimmery cheeks, and matte peach lips, which add glamour to her face. The actress chose silver and green stone embellishments, long necklaces, matching earrings, a maang tikka, bangles, rings, and a nose ring, adding a modern twist to her outfit. In the picture, she flaunts her gorgeous bridal outfit with a charismatic beauty for the photoshoot.

