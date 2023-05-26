Nora Fatehi paints the world 'blue', shares note of gratitude

Nora Fatehi looks all boss lady in blue shirt dress. Shares glamourous pictures on her social media handle, with a long note of gratitude. The post is leaving fans all stunned, check out

The dancing sensation, Nora Fatehi, once again left everyone in awe with her stunning blue ensemble. Rocking a stylish shirt dress accentuated by a chic block belt, Nora exuded confidence and charm. With her signature minimalistic makeup, she let her natural beauty shine through. Adding a touch of glamour, Nora accessorized her look with trendy wayfarer black shades and a pair of gorgeous abstract stilettos.

The combination of her fashion-forward choices and impeccable style left everyone mesmerized. Nora Fatehi truly knows how to make a statement, and she effortlessly proved once again why she is hailed as the dancing queen. With every appearance, she continues to set new fashion goals and captivate hearts with her unique and irresistible charm.

Nora Fatehi’s post

Sharing the picture on her social media handle, Nora Fatehi wrote a note of gratitude, “The work don’t stop the grind don’t stop.. period! Reflecting on how blessed i am this year.. not even 1 day break, back to back nonstop work! Sleep deprived but Thankful for all the opportunities I’m getting this year! Thank you god! Its a new chapter, a new era for me as an artist!”

Work Front

She gained widespread recognition through her appearances on reality shows like “Bigg Boss” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” where she left audiences spellbound with her incredible dance routines. Nora’s breakthrough came with the chart-topping song “Dilbar” from the film “Satyameva Jayate,” which skyrocketed her to fame and established her as a dancing sensation. Since then, she has delivered one hit after another, captivating viewers with her electrifying dance numbers in films like “Street Dancer 3D,” “Baahubali: The Beginning,” and “Bharat.”