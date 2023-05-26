ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Nora Fatehi paints the world 'blue', shares note of gratitude

Nora Fatehi looks all boss lady in blue shirt dress. Shares glamourous pictures on her social media handle, with a long note of gratitude. The post is leaving fans all stunned, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 07:35:01
Nora Fatehi paints the world 'blue', shares note of gratitude

The dancing sensation, Nora Fatehi, once again left everyone in awe with her stunning blue ensemble. Rocking a stylish shirt dress accentuated by a chic block belt, Nora exuded confidence and charm. With her signature minimalistic makeup, she let her natural beauty shine through. Adding a touch of glamour, Nora accessorized her look with trendy wayfarer black shades and a pair of gorgeous abstract stilettos.

The combination of her fashion-forward choices and impeccable style left everyone mesmerized. Nora Fatehi truly knows how to make a statement, and she effortlessly proved once again why she is hailed as the dancing queen. With every appearance, she continues to set new fashion goals and captivate hearts with her unique and irresistible charm.

Nora Fatehi’s post

Sharing the picture on her social media handle, Nora Fatehi wrote a note of gratitude, “The work don’t stop the grind don’t stop.. period! Reflecting on how blessed i am this year.. not even 1 day break, back to back nonstop work! Sleep deprived but Thankful for all the opportunities I’m getting this year! Thank you god! Its a new chapter, a new era for me as an artist!”

Nora Fatehi paints the world 'blue', shares note of gratitude 810251

Work Front

She gained widespread recognition through her appearances on reality shows like “Bigg Boss” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” where she left audiences spellbound with her incredible dance routines. Nora’s breakthrough came with the chart-topping song “Dilbar” from the film “Satyameva Jayate,” which skyrocketed her to fame and established her as a dancing sensation. Since then, she has delivered one hit after another, captivating viewers with her electrifying dance numbers in films like “Street Dancer 3D,” “Baahubali: The Beginning,” and “Bharat.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
IIFA 2023: Item girl Nora Fatehi is once again all ready to Burn up the dance floor; watch video
IIFA 2023: Item girl Nora Fatehi is once again all ready to Burn up the dance floor; watch video
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
The magic of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal's eyes
The magic of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal's eyes
Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in crochet bikini styles, what a visual delight
Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in crochet bikini styles, what a visual delight
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Latest Stories
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's summer glow in crop top is too wow
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's summer glow in crop top is too wow
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Meet the 'nicest fellow' in Disha Patani's life
Meet the 'nicest fellow' in Disha Patani's life
Kareena Kapoor's 'prem kahani' moment with 'birthday boy' Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor's 'prem kahani' moment with 'birthday boy' Karan Johar
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps
Read Latest News