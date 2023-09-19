Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Younger Brother Omar Fatehi, Pens Heartfelt Note Saying 'I Love Him So Much'

Nora Fatehi is a Bollywood sensation known for her impactful moves, especially belly dance. Her performance in item numbers like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Manike, Muqabla, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, and others keep Nora buzzing on the internet. In addition, her fashion book keeps her in the top buzz. But today, the actress is making headlines due to her personal life as she meets her younger brother.

Nora Fatehi’s Poses With Younger Brother

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi shares a photo with her younger brother Omar Fatehi. The duo posed on the street in front of the tree. Nora can be seen acing her look in a pink co-ords while her brother dons a white t-shirt with green joggers. The brother-sister smiled for the photo.

However, Nora Fatehi, in her caption, expresses her feelings after meeting her little brother after a long time. She started by saying, “I love him so much.” Further, she said that he had grown so fast, and she didn’t know how her tiny little baby in her arms had grown so tall and handsome with such a beautiful heart.

Omar Fatehi is the younger brother of famous dancer Nora Fatehi. He is in his teenage years. The brother-sister duo shares a great bond with each other.

