Movies | Celebrities

Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Younger Brother Omar Fatehi, Pens Heartfelt Note Saying 'I Love Him So Much'

Nora Fatehi is a sensational star in Bollywood. She is known for her dance moves and fashion books. However, this time, the actress shares moments from her personal life

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Sep,2023 08:35:34
Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Younger Brother Omar Fatehi, Pens Heartfelt Note Saying 'I Love Him So Much' 852845

Nora Fatehi is a Bollywood sensation known for her impactful moves, especially belly dance. Her performance in item numbers like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Manike, Muqabla, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, and others keep Nora buzzing on the internet. In addition, her fashion book keeps her in the top buzz. But today, the actress is making headlines due to her personal life as she meets her younger brother.

Nora Fatehi’s Poses With Younger Brother

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi shares a photo with her younger brother Omar Fatehi. The duo posed on the street in front of the tree. Nora can be seen acing her look in a pink co-ords while her brother dons a white t-shirt with green joggers. The brother-sister smiled for the photo.

Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Younger Brother Omar Fatehi, Pens Heartfelt Note Saying 'I Love Him So Much' 852844

However, Nora Fatehi, in her caption, expresses her feelings after meeting her little brother after a long time. She started by saying, “I love him so much.” Further, she said that he had grown so fast, and she didn’t know how her tiny little baby in her arms had grown so tall and handsome with such a beautiful heart.

Omar Fatehi is the younger brother of famous dancer Nora Fatehi. He is in his teenage years. The brother-sister duo shares a great bond with each other.

Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Nora Fatehi looks divine in velvet deep neck blouse and green saree 850189
Nora Fatehi looks divine in velvet deep neck blouse and green saree
Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Embellished Bodycon By Falguni Shane Peacock 847334
Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Embellished Bodycon By Falguni Shane Peacock
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit 842803
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit
Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Dazzling Embellished Ensemble 842065
Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Dazzling Embellished Ensemble
Stunner! Nora Fatehi adds superwoman zeal to her cheeky attire, watch 840067
Stunner! Nora Fatehi adds superwoman zeal to her cheeky attire, watch
Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics 839806
Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics

Latest Stories

Jannat Zubair Wows In Soft Pink Anarkali Set With Statement Jhumkas And Jutis, Watch 852823
Jannat Zubair Wows In Soft Pink Anarkali Set With Statement Jhumkas And Jutis, Watch
Karisma Kapoor Twins With Sister Kareena Kapoor In Baggy Striped Shirt And Denim With Black Glasses 852801
Karisma Kapoor Twins With Sister Kareena Kapoor In Baggy Striped Shirt And Denim With Black Glasses
Traditional lehenga glam goes on edge! By Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone 852976
Traditional lehenga glam goes on edge! By Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone
Get the blazer style guide from Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra
In Photos! Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani get the preppy quotient perfect in one shoulder dresses 852962
In Photos! Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani get the preppy quotient perfect in one shoulder dresses
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties 852948
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties
Read Latest News