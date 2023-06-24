ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Fatehi releases 'Sexy In My Dress' track, internet goes bananas

Nora Fatehi has set the internet on fire with her latest track, "Sexy In My Dress," and the excitement is reaching a fever pitch! Fans went absolutely bananas as she shared glimpses from the music video, leaving them eager for more.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 05:54:21
Nora Fatehi has set the internet on fire with her latest track, “Sexy In My Dress,” and the excitement is reaching a fever pitch! Fans went absolutely bananas as she shared glimpses from the music video, leaving them eager for more. Nora, never one to disappoint, announced that the song is officially out and can be watched on her YouTube channel. With the hashtag #Sexyinmydress and a heart and fire emoji, she tantalizingly teased her followers to dive into the world of her mesmerizing performance.

The music video is a treat for both the eyes and the ears, with Nora’s sensational dance moves and captivating presence taking center stage. Directed by the talented Abderrafia El Abdioui and choreographed by the amazing Rajit Dev, the video promises to be a visual spectacle that will leave audiences spellbound. Joining Nora in this artistic endeavor is the talented actor Siddharth Gupta, who is sure to add his own charisma to the mix.

Have a look at the video-

Behind the scenes, the team working on the project deserves a special mention. EP Bobby Khan has been instrumental in bringing this all hot piece to life, while assistants Manan S and Raveena Choudhary have contributed their expertise to ensure every detail is perfect.

So, get ready to dance with Nora as you watch “Sexy In My Dress” on her YouTube channel.

Nora Fatehi continues to redefine the boundaries of dance and entertainment, and this latest release is yet another testament to her unstoppable talent. Let the music play and let the enchantment of Nora’s performance sweep you off your feet!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

