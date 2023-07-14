Nora Fatehi twirls a glam spin in black latex pantsuit, see pics

Nora Fatehi wowed fans with her impeccable fashion sense as she twirled in a mesmerizing black latex pantsuit during a shoot for the upcoming show “Hip Hop India.” The multitalented dancer and actress shared an exclusive video from the shoot on her social media platform, setting pulses racing and leaving followers in awe of her glamorous presence.

The stunning video showcased Nora’s undeniable confidence and magnetic charm as she effortlessly twirled in the black latex pantsuit, which accentuated her enviable figure. Designed by the renowned brand Dead Lotus Couture, the ensemble exuded a bold and edgy vibe, perfectly complementing Nora’s unique style.

Adding to her allure, Nora accessorized her outfit with exquisite jewelry from Wyw India and Dripproject.co, enhancing the overall glamour of her look. Her choice of footwear, a stylish pair of Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) shoes, added an extra touch of sophistication to the ensemble. Behind the scenes, Nora received expert styling from the talented Maneka Harisinghani, who masterfully curated the look to capture Nora’s distinct fashion sensibilities. The flawless makeup, executed by Reshma Merchant, highlighted Nora’s natural beauty, while hairstylist Madhav 2.0 crafted a striking hairstyle that perfectly complemented her overall appearance.

Take a look-

Nora Fatehi’s sartorial choices have always captivated audiences, and this recent showcase of her fashion prowess solidifies her status as a trendsetter. With her impeccable style and undeniable presence, Nora continues to leave a lasting impact in the world of fashion and entertainment.

